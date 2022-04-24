Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

NYSE PSX opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

