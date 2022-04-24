CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Colrain Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Colrain Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 6.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.
CVS stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. 5,779,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,385. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.69.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.
About CVS Health (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.