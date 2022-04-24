CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Colrain Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Colrain Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 6.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. 5,779,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,385. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.