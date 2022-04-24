CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $155,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.68. 5,779,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

