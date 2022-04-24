Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

