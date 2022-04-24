Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $13.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,683. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

