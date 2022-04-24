Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at UBS Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.
Shares of Danaher stock traded down $13.68 on Friday, reaching $264.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,683. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.24. The company has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96.
In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
