Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at UBS Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $13.68 on Friday, reaching $264.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,683. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.24. The company has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.