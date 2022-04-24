Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

