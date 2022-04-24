Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Cut by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 5.2% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $48,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,027. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. 4,421,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,182. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,691.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

