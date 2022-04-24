DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $11.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 980,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

