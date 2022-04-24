DecentBet Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $327,675.70 and $160.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003397 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033776 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00103349 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
DecentBet Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “
Buying and Selling DecentBet
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
