DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.04 or 0.07394775 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.99 or 0.99474096 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

