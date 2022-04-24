Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $70.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.03.
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.71. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.
In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 87.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.