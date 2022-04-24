Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $70.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.03.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.71. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 87.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.