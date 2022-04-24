Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 71,167 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

