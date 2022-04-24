Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,475

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,475 ($19.19) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PUK. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.53) to GBX 1,685 ($21.92) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.37) to GBX 1,665 ($21.66) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,304.67.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.2372 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.