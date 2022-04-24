Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €177.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($176.34) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($167.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €171.23 ($184.12).

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €162.90 ($175.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €158.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.41. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

