dForce (DF) Reaches Market Cap of $30.35 Million

dForce (DF) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One dForce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a market cap of $30.35 million and $4.80 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 417,036,981 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

