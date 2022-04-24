Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Trimmed by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Diageo by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,921.17.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $200.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

