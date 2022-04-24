DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

DISH traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,779. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after acquiring an additional 286,601 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

