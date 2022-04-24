Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. 15,557,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,143,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

