Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CME Group by 292.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CME Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded down $5.45 on Friday, hitting $222.92. 1,570,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.46. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.85.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.