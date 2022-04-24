Doliver Advisors LP Grows Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 151,194 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.08.

CRSP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.68. 796,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

