Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,008 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 407,189 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,221,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.83. 1,421,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,147. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.99.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

