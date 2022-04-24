Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE D traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,997. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

