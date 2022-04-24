Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.450-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.Dover also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average of $165.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.08.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.