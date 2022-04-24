Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.45-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $8.54-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Dover also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.450-$8.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. Dover has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

