Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.450-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.Dover also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. Dover has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.08.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

