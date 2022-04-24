Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPMLF. Dundee Securities cut Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals to a hold rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.