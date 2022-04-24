e-Money (NGM) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.19 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00003519 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $27.19 million and approximately $497,203.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.44 or 0.07304474 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00042849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.