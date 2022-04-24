Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

EFSI stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.65. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

