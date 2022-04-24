Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $69,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.