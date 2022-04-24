Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,408,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,224 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $44,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,688,000. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Flex by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 393,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 87,619 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Flex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 8,608,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,585 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

