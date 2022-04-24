Earnest Partners LLC Has $24.16 Million Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,416 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $24,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

WesBanco stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

