Earnest Partners LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 822 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

