Earnest Partners LLC Has $67 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $66,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL opened at $273.03 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.53 and a 200-day moving average of $340.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

