Earnest Partners LLC Invests $57.19 Million in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,465,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,186,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AIR opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $59,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,976 shares of company stock worth $16,234,603. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

