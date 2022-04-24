Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $61,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $115.10 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $114.89 and a one year high of $204.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.