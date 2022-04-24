Earnest Partners LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $50,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $268.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $256.81 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

