Earnest Partners LLC Sells 16,035 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $29,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $17,141,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

