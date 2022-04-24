Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.45.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $443.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.