Earnest Partners LLC Sells 37,194 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,194 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $72,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.