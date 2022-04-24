Earnest Partners LLC Sells 37,394 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 904,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,394 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $79,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 101.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 340,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Shares of NVS opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

