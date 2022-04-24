Earnest Partners LLC Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $36,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $427.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.80 and its 200 day moving average is $436.19. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.55 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

