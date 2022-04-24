Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357,605 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.52.

Shares of EW stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

