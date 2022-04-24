Education Ecosystem (LEDU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $412.00

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $412.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00103289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

