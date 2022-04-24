Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 228.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELVT stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Elevate Credit ( NYSE:ELVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

In related news, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $46,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,430 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

