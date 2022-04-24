EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Acquires C$18,005.00 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) Director Brian Kenneth Levet bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,205.

Shares of CVE:EMX opened at C$2.72 on Friday. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.45. The stock has a market cap of C$297.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

