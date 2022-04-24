EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Acquires C$18,005.00 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) Director Brian Kenneth Levet bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,205.
Shares of CVE:EMX opened at C$2.72 on Friday. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.45. The stock has a market cap of C$297.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
