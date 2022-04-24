Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $1,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $2,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.