Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Endeavor Group posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.79.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down 0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 24.42. 1,381,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,453,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

