Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $434.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $438.90 million and the lowest is $430.00 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $301.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.31.

ENPH traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.63. 3,876,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,262. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.08. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

