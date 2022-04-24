Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Increased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,028 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.31.

ENPH opened at $153.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

